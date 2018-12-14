Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath take wedding vows in Anand Karaj ceremony

After marrying Ginni Chatrath following the Punjabi traditions on Wednesday evening, Kapil Sharma took the wedding vows with Ginni according to Sikh rituals on Thursday morning. After the Anand Karaj ceremony, Kapil shared a photo on social media. In the photo, the newlyweds looked lovely together as they smiled at the shutterbugs. Few videos from the ceremony also surfaced on social media.

Advertising

Meanwhile, some videos from Kapil’s wedding which took place on December 12 emerged on his many fan pages. In one of the videos, popular singer Gurdas Maan is seen performing at Kapil’s wedding. Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur also shook a leg with the singer. Kapil, in his peculiar funny way, urged the guests at his wedding not to leave without having dinner and thanked them for their love and blessings.

See photos from Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s Anand Karaj:

Post the nuptial on Wednesday, the ace comedian had himself shared a photo on his social media handles.

Advertising

Many of Kapil’s close friends were seen by his side during the wedding festivities. Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Rajiv Thakur were among those in attendance. Popular singer Gurdaas Mann also attended Kapil’s wedding.

Kapil Sharma also broadcast his wedding live on his YouTube channel Kapil Sharma K9. He thanked his fans for all the love and blessings.

On social media, many celebrities and fans have showered lots of love and blessings on the newlyweds.