Kapil Sharma set to tie the knot with Ginni Chathrath, will announce the wedding date soon

Kapil Sharma will soon taking the wedding vows with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath. (Photo credit: APH Images)

In a conversation with indianexpress.com at the premiere of Son Of Manjeet Singh in New Delhi, comedian Kapil Sharma talked to us about his wedding plans and his much-awaited return to the small screen.

As we asked Kapil if there is any truth to the rumours going around his December wedding, he said, “Yes, it’s happening. Sab ki ho rahi hai main kyun peeche rahun (Everyone is getting married, why should I be left behind.) But the date hasn’t been decided yet.”

The actor-comedian who has once again turned a film producer for Son Of Manjeet Singh feels producing a movie is a hectic task and he will decide about his marriage only after the release of the film. “Producing a film is no less than arranging for a hundred marriages. So, I will decide the date of my marriage with my family after Son Of Manjeet Singh is released. As far as making an announcement is concerned, I am such a person who believes in telling people everything. So, as soon as I will zero in the date, I will announce it,” Kapil Sharma added.

Kapil announced his engagement with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath last year in March. Then, he introduced Ginni to his fans in a lovely tweet which read, “Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:).” However, things went south for the Comedy King of India just after the announcement and he was embroiled in controversies for his fight with fellow comedian Sunil Grover.

Kapil Sharma with fiancee Ginni Chatrath.

Last week Kapil posted on his Twitter handle, “Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par.” So, we asked him about the cast of the show and other details about his comeback.

He revealed, “Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and I are a part of the show and the rest of the casting is under process. Also, the channel is working on the set designing. Once I am done promoting Son Of Manjeet Singh, I will join the team in Mumbai.”

Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) October 6, 2018

Kapil Sharma had a hard time after his feud with Simoes sisters went public and his drinking habits created a trouble for him on the professional front. His last show Family Time With Kapil Sharma also went off air just after three episodes. So, doesn’t he feel the pressure of making a space for himself in the hearts of the audience again? “I don’t think I have that pressure of proving myself because people know us now. We know if we will come up with something people will watch it. People have been asking about the comeback of The Kapil Sharma Show for a long time. So, I think I am already connected to my audience and that’s only why I am coming back with the show,” Kapil replied.

Also read | Kapil Sharma confirms comeback on Sony TV

Son Of Manjeet Singh, Kapil’s debut production in Punjabi cinema, explores the relationship of a father and a son and narrates the tale of dreams and aspirations. We asked Kapil about his relationship with his father and how he was supportive of his career choices. “My father always supported me in everything I did. I had the full support of my parents, but I would say the education system was not supportive. I always wanted to learn music but in my school, music was not a subject. Then I wanted to do Tabla honours but in Punjab, the course was not available and I had to either go to Patiala or Delhi for it which I could not afford.

“Today I am earning well from being a comic artiste, but I have this regret that if I could have got the support in learning music from my school and college, I would have been a good singer,” narrated Kapil Sharma.

