Kapil Sharma gets close to Nora Fatehi, Ajay Devgn gives him a shove. Watch promos from new season

Kapil Sharma shared the promo of the first episode of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, on Sunday. The comedian-actor posted the promo on his Instagram account, which featured actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. While Ajay will be seen promoting his recent release Bhuj: The Pride of India on the show, Akshay will grace the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show with the cast of his upcoming film BellBottom. Akshay’s BellBottom is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 19.

The Kapil Sharma Show’s promo sees Ajay and Akshay both making a grand entrance on the stage. As it proceeds, Kapil questions Akshay that in his films so far, he has ridden a road-roller, an aircraft and even a rocket but what he intends to do next? In response to Kapil, Akshay gives a very funny reply. He says, “I have been running your show since so many years. What about that?” Akshay’s comment leaves everyone on the sets in splits. We also saw Ajay Devgn stopping Kapil from flirting with Nora Fatehi. Nora plays a pivotal role in Bhuj. As Kapil comes close to Nora, Ajay quietly comes from behind and gives the comedian a shove.

Earlier this week, Kapil had shared photos from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He had expressed that he spent a great time with Ajay Devgn and his team. In response to Kapil’s post, Ajay wrote, ““Kapil Sharma, it was super spending the day with you. I can’t remember when I laughed so much. Congratulations bro, to you and all your colleagues. You are going to rock it in the new season. Eagerly looking forward.” Kapil thanked Ajay for “all the beautiful memories.”

Last week, Kapil also shared a sneak-peek of the shoot with Akshay. Apart from Kapil, the show will also feature Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh along with others. The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on August 21. It will air on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.