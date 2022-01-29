When Kapil Sharma drunkenly gatecrashed Shah Rukh Khan’s party, was greeted by ‘Gauri bhabhi’

Comedian Kapil Sharma‘s debut standup special for Netflix, titled I’m Not Done Yet, features the comedian recounting important incidents in his life. He also makes time for celebrity stories, one of which, told towards the end of the 55-minute show, was about him gatecrashing a wedding at Shah Rukh Khan’s house in Mumbai.

Kapil said that his cousin from London had come over, and she wanted to visit Shah Rukh’s famous Mumbai mansion Mannat. He said in Hindi, “I was a few drinks down, I said, ‘Sure, no problem’.”

Recounting the humorous story, Kapil continued, “I went to show her the house, but there was some film party going on there. The gates were open. Look how we misuse our fame. I asked the driver to enter the gates. The security people saw it’s me and allowed us to pass. They thought I was invited. When I went in, I realised I’d made a mistake.”

Kapil added, “When I got out of the car, I decided to leave. When I was about to leave, some personal manager of Shah Rukh Khan came up. He’s like, ‘Oh, it’s you. Shah Rukh sir is inside, come’. It was at 3 am. I was wearing shorts and Sketchers. I’m chewing on paan. All high. I open the door and Gauri bhabhi and some of her friends were there. She thought Shah Rukh had invited me. I said hello. She said, ‘Shah Rukh is inside, please come’. I went inside and there he was. He was dancing as he does in his movies. I was baffled. I went up to him and apologised. I said, ‘Sorry, my cousin had come, she wanted to see your house. It was open, so I entered.’ He said, ‘If my bedroom door is open, you’ll enter there too?'”

Kapil said that Shah Rukh was very welcoming, and that they spent the night dancing away. He even took photos of Kapil with staff members who wanted them, and by the time they were done, Kapil was the last to leave.