Inside Kapil Sharma’s home as he celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, daughter Anayra does a cute dance. Watch

Actor and host Kapil Sharma celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family and gave fans a peek into his home as it was all decked up to celebrate Ganpati. The big idol was flanked by flowers and tinsel as Kapil’s mother and his daughter, Anayra, bowed before it.

Kapil also shared another Instagram story where his daughter can be seen twirling, dressed in her festive best. She is wearing a blue dress that goes with the decor.

Earlier, Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath were also seen attending the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and actor Kavita Kaushik’s home. Bharti Singh, a permanent face on The Kapil Sharma Show was also seen there.

Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra with his mother taking Ganpati's blessings.

Anayra twirls before Ganesha's idol.

Kavita Kaushik revealed on Saturday that she discontinued the Ganesh Utsav celebrations due to the grief over her father’s death in 2016. In an emotional Instagram post, Kaushik said that something “broke” when her father died and she stopped bringing the idol of Lord Ganesha as per the festival’s established rituals.