Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Kapil Sharma made a fool of himself’: Journalist recalls feud with comedian, says the man ‘who laughs with Archana Puran Singh isn’t real’
In a recent interview, a journalist revisited his fight with Kapil Sharma in 2018, after the comedian abused him during a phone call.
Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma‘s journey to stardom has seen its ups and downs. While Kapil has been through a rough patch professionally a few years back, it was also the time when he got embroiled in a controversy with journalist Vickey Lalwani. They had an altercation online in 2018 after Kapil hurled abuses at home during a phone call. Now, years later, Vickey has revisited his feud with Kapil Sharma. During a podcast with Meri Saheli, Vickey recalled how Kapil ‘made a fool of himself’ back then.
What was the Kapil Sharma-Vickey Lalwani controversy?
In 2018, Kapil Sharma wrote a furious tweet slamming Vickey Lalwani for writing some negative articles against him. That very day, Kapil also called him and abused him and his family over the phone. He demanded if the coverage was ‘paid’. “If you want money, take it from me. Why do you write like a dog? If you meet me…you are a scoundrel, I will ruin your happiness,” the comedian had said.
Also Read: Kapil Sharma admits facing pressure from Netflix on The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘Hisaab dena hota hai’
View this post on Instagram
Following this altercation, both registered police complaints against each other. Kapil had accused Vickey of defamation and causing mental trauma, while Vickey had filed a police complaint over the actor threatening him.
Eight years after this controversy, Vickey Lalwani spoke about it in an interview. He said, “It was 24th April, 2018, I got a call from Kapil Sharma, where he said that whatever I write was against him, and he started abusing me. He spoke very badly; with that incident, Kapil made a fool of himself, he told the world what kind of a person he is.”
“There are so many actors who have had issues with the media in the past, about what they write, but nobody has behaved like this. You don’t want to do an interview, that’s your call, you have an objection to a story, you can write to us or comedown to our office and talk, there is always a way to raise your objection. But he kept saying things, and the public just saw the real Kapil Sharma then. The one who dances with Govinda and laughs with Archana Puran Singh, mujhe toh woh real Kapil Sharma nahi lagta,” he said.
On the work front, Kapil Sharma has his comedy chat show on Netflix India called The Great Indian Kapil Show. He was also seen on the big screen in 2025 in the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Other than this, Kapil also successfully runs his chain of Cafes in Canada and Dubai, respectively.
Ancient trade routes in India were more than just ways to move goods; they shaped kingdoms, languages, religions, and cuisine. Today, these routes can still be found in modern roads, mountain passes, pilgrim trails, and old caravan towns. The Silk Route, Grand Trunk Road, Dakshinapatha, and Spice Route are four ancient Indian trade routes that can still be walked.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05