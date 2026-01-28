‘Kapil Sharma made a fool of himself’: Journalist recalls feud with comedian, says the man ‘who laughs with Archana Puran Singh isn’t real’

Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma‘s journey to stardom has seen its ups and downs. While Kapil has been through a rough patch professionally a few years back, it was also the time when he got embroiled in a controversy with journalist Vickey Lalwani. They had an altercation online in 2018 after Kapil hurled abuses at home during a phone call. Now, years later, Vickey has revisited his feud with Kapil Sharma. During a podcast with Meri Saheli, Vickey recalled how Kapil ‘made a fool of himself’ back then.

What was the Kapil Sharma-Vickey Lalwani controversy?

In 2018, Kapil Sharma wrote a furious tweet slamming Vickey Lalwani for writing some negative articles against him. That very day, Kapil also called him and abused him and his family over the phone. He demanded if the coverage was ‘paid’. “If you want money, take it from me. Why do you write like a dog? If you meet me…you are a scoundrel, I will ruin your happiness,” the comedian had said.