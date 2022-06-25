scorecardresearch
Kapil Sharma has heartwarming encounter with a non-Hindi speaking fan at Vancouver airport, shares video. Watch here

Kapil Sharma shared a video of him meeting a fan at the Vancouver airport. The fan told him that he watches his show on YouTube with English subtitles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 25, 2022 12:33:17 pm
Kapil Sharma- fan- Vancouver airportComedian Kapil Sharma ran into a fan at Vancouver airport. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/ Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Comedy king Kapil Sharma, along with the cast of his The Kapil Sharma Show, has jetted off to Canada for a live concert tour. On Saturday, the comedian took to his Instagram account to share a heart warming video in which he into a fan at the Vancouver airport.

Sharing the video on social media, Kapil wrote, “Just realized, Happiness is a Language in itself ❤️ #kslive2022 #vancouver #canada #candiddairies.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

In the video, Kapil asks the fan, “How come you know me and my show?” The fan replies, “I watch your shows on YouTube.” When Kapil inquired if he understands Hindi, the fan said that he watches Kapil’s videos in English or with subtitles. Kapil was visibly overwhelmed by the love showered by the fan.

The Kapil Sharma Show had its season finale with the JugJugg Jeeyo special episode. The film’s lead actors, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani appeared on the episode as special guests. The show is set to return after a hiatus. It was replaced by India’s Laughter Champion on Colors recently.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil took off for Canada during the hiatus, and shared a picture with his teammates. He was seen posing with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti, along with other crew members. He revealed in the caption that they were going to conduct shows in Vancouver and Toronto. “Flying to Vancouver now 🤩🇨🇦 can’t wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil had also shared a glimpse of the team having fun together. He had written, “Crew that laughs together stays together ❤️!! ”

About this tour, a source close to The Kapil Sharma Show told indianexpress.com, “Kapil has a month long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break.”

 

 

 

