Fan asks Kapil Sharma if he can attend his show with little daughter, comedian’s generous reply will warm your heart

A fan asked Kapil Sharma, comedian and host of The Kapil Sharma Show, on Twitter whether he can attend a live recording of the show with his little daughter, who loves the show very much.

Kapil generously replied and asked him to send his contact details. He added that somebody from his team will contact the man to make the arrangements.

The Twitter user called had shared a picture with his daughter and said beside it, “My daughter first trip to mumbai and she want to love to see your live show ..she loves ur show @KapilSharmaK9 we will leave here from 23 morning .plz give one chace to her n my family to part of your show @KapilSharmaK9 paaji.”

Kapil quote-tweeted the tweet and replied, “Brother we r shooting tmrw, Pls send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you n arrange for you, thank you 🙏.”

In another tweet, Kapil thanked Pooja Bhatt for complimenting him on his singing skills in a recent episode of his show. She wrote, “Goosebumps! Truly! Trust you to bring such soul into #TheKapilSharmaShow @AmrutaSubhash and yes,you are indeed a fabulous singer @KapilSharmaK9 we need to hear and see you more in this avatar!”

Pooja reshared a tweet of Amruta Subhash where she shared a video of her and Kapil singing the song, “What an amazing singer you are @KapilSharmaK9! It was a great experience to sing my favourite song with you.”

In reply, Kapil wrote to Pooja, “Oh my god thank you pooja ji, I know it’s your personal account but still “dil hai ke maanta nahin” thank you for all the love. your fan.”

The Kapil Sharma Show has been a success among the audiences ever since it went on air on Colors with the title Comedy Night With Kapil. Recently, the comedian shared the story behind the inception of the new show. He talked about the difficult phase of his life when he had to shut down the show that made him popular among the masses. He had said it was his wife Ginni Chatrath whose support help him tide over the phase.

Kapil recently celebrated the birthday of his Ginni. He took to Instagram and shared a video of cupcakes that spelt out Ginni’s name, as well as a cake that had a happy birthday wish embossed on it. A tune of happy birthday played in the background as well.