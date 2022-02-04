Kapil Sharma expresses concern for Sunil Grover after heart surgery, says he sent him a text: ‘Can’t expect a reply…’

Comedian Kapil Sharma expressed concern about his former colleague Sunil Grover’s health. The former Kapil Sharma Show cast member was admitted to a hospital a few days ago, after complaining of chest pain. He underwent a bypass surgery and was discharged yesterday.

Kapil told The Times of India that he was ‘totally shocked’ and remains extremely concerned. He said that he had sent Sunil a text, but admitted that he didn’t expect a reply immediately, as Sunil must have been busy recuperating after being discharged from the hospital. Kapil also said that he was worried because Sunil is quite young to be facing such health issues. He added that he has inquired about Sunil’s health from their common friends, and has remained updated.

Sunil and Kapil parted ways professionally in 2017 after a public falling-out on a flight. However, since then, they’ve remained cordial publicly.

Earlier, former actor and TV show host Simi Garewal had tweeted after learning about Sunil’s health. She wrote on Twitter, “Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter and joy…at the cost of his own. (heartbreak emoji)… I pray he recovers fast…(folded hands emoji). He has a formidable talent… and I’m a huge fan!!”

The hospital had issued a statement, sayingg, “Sunil underwent four bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. He had a very uneventful postoperative recovery and was discharged on 3rd February, seven days after surgery. He has recovered well, was walking around and doing his day today activities.”