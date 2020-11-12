Kapil Sharma enjoys ‘paranthas’ with Navjot Singh Sidhu, see photos

Kapil Sharma shared photos from his meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is on a trip to Punjab, recently met former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. Kapil and Sidhu have worked together on the popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil shared photos on social media where he can be seen enjoying ‘paranthas’ with Sidhu. “Meeting @navjotsinghsidhu paji n eating #pranthas after a long time #amritsar #punjab #punjabi #goodtimes #brothers #foodie thank you for all your love n extra large meals paji ” the comedian captioned the photos.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also posted photos from his meeting with Kapil and wrote, “Kapil the genius comes calling with dear friends Deepak, Rishi and Gurjot…”

Ever since the photos of their meeting surfaced on social media, fans of The Kapil Sharma Show have been speculating the return of the former cricketer on the show. Sidhu was asked to leave the show following his comments on the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. Archana Puran Singh replaced him and continues to be a part of the show.

On Tuesday, Kapil Sharma also posted a photo from his visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In the photo, he was seen seeking the blessings of the almighty.

The Kapil Sharma Show, starring Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar among others, airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm

