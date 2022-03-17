Kapil Sharma enjoys early morning bike ride after 4am gym session, fans ask ‘Is Akshay Kumar behind this?’. Watch

After hitting the gym at four in the morning, Kapil Sharma has now shared a video of him enjoying an early morning bike ride. The comedian posted a video of him on his ‘favourite’ bullet riding on Bhubaneshwar roads, while Avicii’s popular “The nights” played in the background. Dressed in casuals, Kapil seems to be in a happy mood as the wind gushes on his helmet-clad face. “Enjoying the early morning ride on my favourite bike #bullet #bulletlovers #beautiful #bhubaneswar #odisha ,” he captioned the post. For the unversed, Kapil is currently shooting for Nandita Das’ film in Odisha, where he plays a food delivery person.

Given he uploaded the video even before the sun rose, fans were in for a surprise as one asked, “Itni jaldi uth gye #kapilsharma sir?” Others questioned if he is shooting with Akshay Kumar or has been inspired by the actor to shoot so early in the morning. “Kapil be like: akshay kumar ko piche chrd k rahunga,” read a comment, while another follower added, “Ap itni jaldi uth gaye…?? Sab Akshay sir ke sangat ka asar he…” A few of his fans also mentioned how Kapil seems to have gone back to carefree college days.

Yesterday, Kapil Sharma gave a glimpse of his fitness regime and mentioned how he works out before his shoot. Sharing a video of himself sweating it out at the gym, he wrote, “When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy #stayhappy love you all.” The comedian is seen running on the treadmill and doing some pushups.

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will host iconic playback singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The hit singing duo of the 1990s will be joined by music composers Anand-Milind as they celebrate the musical success of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. In the promos shared by the channel, Kapil can be seen teasing Udit about looking ageless and giving son Aditya Narayan tough competition to this day. The singer too would flaunt his flamboyance as he goes to to flirt with Alka Yagnik.