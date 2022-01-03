Kapil Sharma takes a dig at his English as Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli appear on show: ‘May God give you strength…’

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt featured on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma show to promote their upcoming film, RRR. There was much fun and laughter, as Kapil asked SS Rajamouli about his Hindi and took a self-deprecating pot-shot at his own English, and even made sly fun of Alia Bhatt’s obsession with the word ‘R’.

During the course of the show, Kapil Sharma asked Rajamouli, “Do you understand Hindi?” Rajamouli answered, “I understand, but they don’t know if I am speaking another language.” Kapil said, “May god give you the strength to understand my English.” Following this, Kapil teased the team and said that he half-expected the Baahubali theme song to play after an elephant was shown in the RR trailer. He asked the acclaimed director, “Are you just that simple or is it just to stay safe from the income tax surveillance?” Rajamouli couldn’t help laughing and said he was just that simple. Kapil then teased Jr NTR if he ever took PCR tests at airport, and then turned to Alia Bhatt.

He asked Alia, “Did you hear the film’s story first, or did you just agree to do the film on hearing the word R?” This was in direct reference to Alia’s relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Everyone else laughed loudly and Alia looked stunned. She answered, “You’re right. I did it because I heard the word R, and R stands for Rajamouli sir.” After this, Rajamouli recalled that Archana Puran had worked with him in a Telugu role. Kapil then teased whether he had approached her for Katappa role in the Baahubali franchise. Rajamouli responded, “Yes, she was busy with your show, that’s why she couldn’t come. Ram Charan appreciated Archana Puran Singh’s videos during lockdown, and her exchanges with her domestic help, Bhagyashree. Kapil Sharma laughed that Archana had stopped paying her salary after that, as she had become more famous than Archana, herself.

Kapil asked Alia if she had auditioned for the film RRR, or did she promise to take them to The Kapil Show instead. She said, “No, they asked me to take them for the Kapil Sharma show, and then you can work on this film. So I said sure, I’ll talk to Kapil, he’s a friend, we go for coffee and all that.”

Kapil then asked Ram Charan why he does not go big on promotions. Instantly Alia interjected saying that he does not to do promotions, as his fanbase waits for him outside his house. “That’s how dedicated they are…” Kapil then asked Jr and Ram Charan, “This is the first time you both are working together. Is it because neither of you were offered a film together, or producers didn’t have the required budget for the two of you?”

Ram Charan agreed that it was the second. Jr NTR said, “Rajamouli wasn’t there. He had to be there for it to happen.” Kapil Sharma then took a dig at the name RRR itself, and whether it just indicated a lot of money. Rajamouli answered, “In the beginning, we didn’t know what title to put. We just thought to refer to the project as RRR, because Ram Charan, Rajamouli, Ramarao, with the hashtag RRR. The audience liked it, so we kept it.”