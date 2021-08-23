Raksha Bandhan 2021: Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra ties rakhi to baby Trishaan, see photo

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s kids had a blast on Raksha Bandhan, going by the photos. Kapil shared pictures of Anayra and Trishaan, dressed in ethnic finery, celebrating their first Raksha Bandhan together. Anayra tied a rakhi to Trishaan, in another photo.

Kapil captioned the photos, “Happy Raksha Bandhan!” Kapil Sharma married Ginny Chatrath on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar. The couple welcomed their first child Anayra on December 10 in 2019, and their son was born on February 1 this year.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s show is back. The first episode saw Ajay Devgn and the cast of Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The second episode had Akshay Kumar and the cast of BellBottom gracing the show.

(Photo: Instagram/ Kapil Sharma) (Photo: Instagram/ Kapil Sharma)

Akshay’s appearance on the show had Kapil and his crew scampering. Going by a BTS video, they were not completely ready yet, and Akshay was all set to arrive. The team took to sweeping and carpentry to get everything in order, which will be appreciated by the star. Fun revelations were made on the show, including the fact that Akshay used to wake up everyone up at 5 am and take them for a cycling session. Agreeing with this fact, Kapil Sharma will reveal that knowing early-riser Akshay was scheduled to come to shoot, he and his teammates hardly slept, in fear of getting late.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekend, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

On Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood celebrated the festival in full swing, and social media was flooded with photos of celebrities. Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Dia Mirza, to name a few, posted photos on their Instagram accounts, with emotional captions.