Kapil Sharma performs on ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’ with wife Ginni Chathrath at The Kapil Sharma Show wrap party. Watch video

Kapil Sharma wrapped up the ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show on Friday. Kapil’s colleague and actor Sumona Chakravati confirmed the wrap. She shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account with a caption that read, “N it’s a WRAP! Phir Milenge 🤞🏽 ek chote se break ke baad (We will meet again after a short break).”

As soon as Sumona shared the news, fans flooded the post with comments. “Please come back as soon as possible,” a comment read. “You will be missed,” a fan wrote, while many expressed how sad they were to know that the show is going off-air soon. Kapil and his team are taking a break as they are going for a comedy tour to the US.

In a couple of videos shared by Archana Puran Singh on her Instagram account, Kapil and the team of his show were enjoying a small party. In one of the videos, Kapil was also seen performing on “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye” with his wife Ginni Chathrath. In other clips, Kapil was seen singing as well as dancing on the stage of the show.

In the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which was shot on Friday, Kapil hosted the team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul were on the show to promote their upcoming film, which is set to release on June 24.

Earlier this week, Varun Dhawan shared a couple of posters of Jug Jugg Jeeyo and wrote, “My first film back in the theatres after the pandemic. Feel like a newcomer. Don’t think there’s any better way for me to start than comedy and have the honour of teaming up with the @anilskapoor sir and @neetu54 ma’am. My hardworking talented partner in everything in this one @kiaraaliaadvani. Also @manieshpaul paaji love and we are introducing our gudiya @mostlysane. Thank u @raj_a_mehta it’s been a long tuff happy emotional journey but we are here brother. The freaking day is here. Thank u @karanjohar and @apoorva1972 Ul are my family and @azeemdayani the mastermind 💛🙏. Let’s do this JMD rocks.”