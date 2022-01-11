Kapil Sharma dances with Raveena Tandon on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Farah Khan says rain will only stop after seeing his moves

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and 90s star Raveena Tandon will grace The Kapil Sharma Show in this weekend’s episode. On Tuesday, the channel shared a video of the ladies having fun with Kapil and his teammates.

The promo video opens with Kapil Sharma trying to impress Raveena by dancing on “Tip tip Barsa Pani”. As the two groove to the Mohra song, Farah joins in and Kapil Sharma hilariously runs for cover. However, as he asks the choreographer to assess his dance moves, she says that rain will stop after seeing him dance this way. He then attempts to transfer attention on Archana Puran Singh and invites Farah to share her views on her dance skills. The latter says that she has seen and choreographed Archana a number of times.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon opens up about seeing Akshay Kumar opposite much younger Katrina Kaif in Tip Tip remix

Farah Khan shoots back at Kapil Sharma saying that he asked her kids whether they watch his show. She reveals that her son made a face and answered in negative. The comedian then says that he later asked her kids whether they watch their mother’s films. “Bilkul nahi (Never),” he says was their answer. The statement leaves both Farah and Raveena in splits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the promo we also see Jamie Lever coming on stage to and making the guests laugh as she impersonates her father Johny Lever. On Farah’s request, she also acts like her, leaving the director blushing. Krushna Abhishek also joins the fun.

In another segment, Kapil Sharma even reads out some funny comments on Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon’s Instagram posts. It’s hilarious to see how Ritiesh Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan also left some witty replies on Farah’s photos.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekend, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.