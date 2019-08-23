I’ve learnt not to react and to understand the other side: Kapil Sharma

He once got embroiled in a series of Twitter spats and controversies, but actor-comedian Kapil Sharma says life has taught him a valuable lesson — to not react instantly.

After finding success with his comedy show, Kapil witnessed a downfall in his career and personal life post his ugly spat with co-artiste Sunil Grover in 2017.

What followed was his battle with alcoholism, depression and other health issues.

As a celebrity, Kapil says, the spotlight is always on him and he now understands that he should be more receptive towards criticism.

“Artistes are usually emotional and we tend to react immediately. I have learnt not to react very soon and that it is essential to listen and understand the other side.

“There will always be challenges, be it in professional or personal life. Ups and downs will remain part of one’s life. I hope there are no downs in my life but even if it happens then I will go with the flow,” Kapil told PTI.

Like many before him, the actor says he has also realised that fame has both “advantages and disadvantages”.

“When you become popular you have to be more responsible. If people can shower so much love and appreciate, then they can also criticise you badly.

“Life teaches you lessons at every stage. And I have learnt a lot of lessons, one does grow with time and becomes mature,” he adds.

Kapil is currently promoting The Angry Birds 2 for which he has done the Hindi dubbing for the character of Red.

He credits the reach and popularity of his comedy shows — The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil — for landing him a part in the film’s Hindi dubbed version.

“I am running a successful show that is very popular and is loved by people all over the world. It is because of the love of audience that we have got this film as the makers thought we would be apt to dub for the Indian market.

“India is a very big market for Hollywood filmmakers as we have a lot of people who consume cinema.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has released The Angry Birds Movie 2 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.