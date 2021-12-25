Kapil Sharma helps save the life of ailing rescued elephant, receives thanks from PETA

On Friday, animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) took to their official Twitter handle to post a thank you note for comedian Kapil Sharma, for his help in saving the life of an ailing rescued elephant.

The tweet read, “@KapilSharmaK9 Thanks again for helping elephant Sunder. We have great news about another elephant! Following PETA India’s efforts, the nation’s ‘skinniest elephant’, Lakshmi, has been given the green light by a court to be permanently rescued from abuse.”

It’s a great news 🙌🏻 so proud of you guys 🤗 god bless 🙏 https://t.co/YkgnD6cBeB — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 24, 2021

Ministry of Law and Justice, : Justice for our Voiceless friends – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/wHCZ3HwH1T via @ChangeOrg_India — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 3, 2020

Last year, a shocking case of animal abuse from Kerala had both devastated and enraged animal activists in India. Following this, Kapil had started a petition on Change.org called ‘Justice for our Voiceless soul’. In a tweet, he had mentioned the Ministry of Law and Justice and asked his followers to sign the petition.

In 2015, PETA has honoured Kapil with their Person of the Year Award for his dedication to promote the adoption of homeless dogs. In a statement, Kapil had then said, “I am thrilled to learn that I’m being recognised for helping animals. I love to make people laugh but what we all should know is that dog and cat homelessness is no laughing matter.” Kapil is passionate about animal rights and has adopted a dog named Zanjeer.

Other celebrities who have been vocal about animal rights are Sonam Kapoor, Hema Malini, R Madhavan, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Kapil can currently be seen as the host of the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television.