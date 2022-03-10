Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann on his big win in Punjab assembly elections: ‘You not only won the elections but also…’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to congratulate Bhagwant Mann, the CM face of Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, for his historic win in the recently held Punjab assembly elections.

Mann, 48, was a popular standup comedian before he stepped into the world of politics.

Congratulating Bhagwant Mann, Kapil Sharma wrote on Instagram that Bhagwant Mann has not only won the election but also the hearts of the people of Punjab. Sharma wrote, “History remember those who creates history. many congratulations to @bhagwantmann1 paji for his historic victory. you not only won the elections but also the heart of Punjab.”

The comedian-host continued, “I pray to God that under your leadership Punjab will progress and achieve new heights. big hug. lots of love n respect ❤.” Along with the note, The Kapil Sharma Show host shared a picture of Mann at his wedding.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma had talked about Bhagwant Mann’s interest in politics. “Right from his first hit Kulfi Garma Garam in 1993, political satire was an essential part of his repertoire,” said the TV host, who grew up in Amritsar listening to Mann.

AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann won from Dhuri Assembly seat by a margin of over 58,000 votes.