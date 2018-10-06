Kapil Sharma confirms comeback on Sony TV

The Kapil Sharma Show will be making a comeback after more than a year.

Indianexpress.com had reported about Kapil Sharma making his comeback on Sony TV. The comedian has now confirmed the news with a tweet. On Saturday, Kapil posted on his handle, “Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par.”

The channel also issued an official statement that read, “Yes, Kapil Sharma is coming home to Sony Entertainment Television with his highly successful weekend comedy show ‘the Kapil Sharma show’. We are delighted and looking forward to again collaborate with Kapil and his absolutely talented creative team and actors.”

Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) October 6, 2018

The popular chat show will be making a comeback after more than a year. In 2017, the show had to be wrapped up after Kapil had a fallout with his co-stars Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar. While he continued with the show for a few weeks, his ill health caused him to cancel many shoots. With Bollywood stars going home upset over his absence from shoots, Sony TV decided to give the show a break.

Earlier this year, Kapil made a comeback with Family Time with Kapil Sharma. The comedy game show could not garner ratings. Kapil, who was also going through depression, decided to end the show after just three episodes. From then, the comedy star has been traveling and attending detox sessions to get back fit and fine.

Kapil’s comeback will be around the festive season of Diwali. The makers are currently finalising the format of the new series. While the old format has been retained, the team is looking at adding some new segments. They will also be soon making an official announcement about the cast. The show will once again air during weekends on Sony.

In August, a source had shared with indianexpress.com, “Kapil is still traveling. He will be back in Mumbai by mid-September. We would then start working on the content. Everything is at a very initial stage at the moment. We are looking forward to launch it during Diwali. Kapil is geared up to produce a quality show that will entertain his audience. He is looking at making another comedy show. We haven’t yet locked the team.”

