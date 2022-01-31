Kapil Sharma confesses his love for Deepika Padukone, she sings ‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ with him. Watch

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma will be left blushing when Deepika Padukone will tease him with a “Kaise ho Kapil”. In the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, Deepika will be the guest along with her Gehraiyaan team — Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and director Shakun Batra. The clip shared by Sony TV’s social media handles suggests a fun-filled episode.

Kapil, who never leaves a chance to jokingly flirt with Deepika whenever she comes to promote her films, will see tables turning as this time, Deepika will pull his leg. From her asking Kapil to not just direct and co-star in a film with her, but also be the producer, to the two singing a duet of “Humein Tumse Pyar Kitna”, all spotlight will be on their chemistry.

In the promo clip, we also see how Siddhant, Ananya and Dhairya will be left rolling on the floor at Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda’s gags. Chandan Prabhakar will arrive in the look of Siddhant’s Gully Boy character MC Sher leaving Ananya startled. Kapil Sharma will also leave no chance to plug-in his latest stand-up show I’m Not Done Yet, which released on Netflix recently.

Gehraiyaan revolves around a woman whose six-year-old relationship has grown monotonous and ends up having an affair with her cousin fiance. The film explores complex modern-day relationships around themes like commitment, desires and infidelity.

Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime on February 11.