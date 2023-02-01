scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Kapil Sharma celebrates son’s Trishaan’s 2nd birthday: ‘Thank you for adding beautiful colours in our life’

Kapil Sharma shared a photo of his children Trishaan and Anayra, as he thanked wife Ginni Chatrath for the 'two priceless gifts'.

Kapil Sharma shared photos of his children on Instagram.
Listen to this article
Kapil Sharma celebrates son’s Trishaan’s 2nd birthday: ‘Thank you for adding beautiful colours in our life’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday posted sweet photos of his son Trishaan, as he wished him on his second birthday. While penning a note, Sharma also shared a photo of Trishaan and his daughter Anayra, as he thanked wife Ginni Chatrath for the ‘two priceless gifts’.

In the photo, Sharma kisses his little boy as he carries him in his arms. The actor-comedian is seen wearing a yellow puffer jacket, hinting that the photo was presumably taken during one of their holidays. It was Trishaan who won hearts looking handsome in his sweater and woolen cap, along with green sunglasses. In the last photo, Trishaan and Anayra share a candid moment together during a festive occasion. They both look cute as buttons in their traditional attire.

“Happy bday #trishaan ❤️ thank you for adding beautiful colors in our life 😇 thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts my love @ginnichatrath ❤️😇 #happybirthdaytrishaan #blessings #gratitude 🙏,” Kapil Sharma captioned the post.

Watch |Kartik Aaryan flirts with Kriti Sanon on The Kapil Sharma Show, annoyed comedian says, ‘Ye karlo pehle..’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

 

Shark Tank India 2 fame Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar will appear as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. In the next episode, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Ronit Roy and Rajpal Yadav will also be seen promoting Shehzada on the comedy show.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh

In a promo for the episode shared on social media by Sony Entertainment Television, Anupam and Amit can be seen shaking a leg on stage with Kiku Sharda, who is in character as Gudiya. Kiku leaves the ‘sharks’ in splits with a joke. He asks them, “Ek baat aap logo se poochna tha, yeh jo aap funding vunding karte hain, toh kabhi-kabaar aisa pani puri khaakar jab pet kharaab hota hai, toh aapko acidity hota hai ya liquidity hota hai (Tell me one thing, when you have an upset stomach, do you experience acidity or liquidity)?” His punch line leaves Anupam Mittal in splits as he even stands up to applaud him.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 19:18 IST
Next Story

Budget 2023-24: Focus aligns with BJP support base of middle class, women, youth

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Amrita Arora’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor invites AP Dhillon, Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close