Kapil Sharma calls out Ranveer Singh for stealing Deepika Padukone, pokes fun at Sonu Sood for his tax raid

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and actor-comedian Kapil Sharma were the special guests on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. With Kapil being at his comic best, the episode became a fun ride not only for the audience but also for Big B.

During the episode, Kapil showed Big B one of his Instagram posts, and read the comments on it. The first comment on it was from Ranveer Singh which read, “Gangster”. Reacting to it, Kapil said, “Bol bhi kaun raha hai, jisne khud itna bada daaka daala hai (Look who is talking, the one who himself has stolen such a big thing)”. The comedian was referring to Deepika Padukone on whom he had a crush. Kapil’s comment left both Sood and Bachchan in splits.

Later, senior Bachchan asked his guests to imitate some of his scenes, to which Kapil joked how Sood might look like the superstar’s first copy, but he can never imitate him. Instead, he agreed on being the 1000th copy of actor Shatrughan Sinha. Kapil then acted like Sinha and Sood recreated the iconic ‘Vijay Deenanth Chauhan’ scene from Bachchan’s film Agneepath.

Kapil then continued his act as Sinha and poked fun at Sood as he said, “Waah, waah, waah. Humne tumse tumhara naam poocha, tumne poore jile ka naam bata diya (I asked you for your name, you revealed the whole district’s name.)” Watching this Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t stop himself from laughing.

Sood tried to poke fun at Kapil by not saying the planned dialogue but Kapil which led to the comedian giving up on his act. But he made a comeback when Sood recreated the dialogue “Mere paas gaadi hai, paisa hai, bank balance hai, tumhare paas kya hai?” from the movie Deewar. In response, the comedian took a dig at the Simmba actor and said, “Mere paas income tax waalo ka number hai, du kya (I have the number of income tax team’s number. Should I give you?” hinting at the Income Tax raid that took place at Sood’s house.

Together, Sonu Sood and Kapil Sharma won Rs 25 lakh which they donated to Sood Charity Foundation under which the former is building a hospital that will provide free medication to the needy.