When Kapil Sharma spoke about making it without a godfather, facing nepotism: ‘I reached here by doing reality shows’

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is celebrating his 40th birthday today. The actor has had a long journey coming from a humble background in Amritsar to achieving a life that many can’t even dream of. Kapil is presently on a paternity break and is set to be back with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show in May.

On his way to stardom, Kapil Sharma has faced many lows — fallout with his team members, battling depression and even an ebb in his career. During the promotion of his film Firangi, which he even produced, Kapil had spoken about the tough times and how he fought it all bravely. He shared that he locked himself up, assuming that the world hates him after only receiving negativity. He further said that once he stepped out he realised that people still loved him and that gave him the courage to get back.

On Kapil Sharma’s birthday today, we dig out an old interview with Zoom where he spoke about creating his own path without a godfather in the industry. The actor also hinted that while nepotism is prevalent, it’s always the audience that is the final word on an actor’s growth.

He said, “Everyone has their own experience, some come through networks, some find their own path. I won’t say that people who enter through godfathers are not talented. However, at the end of the day, it’s only your talent that will take you places. Even if you get a big launch, if you cannot act, the public won’t see you. As for me, I did theatre, then worked in regional channels, then came on national television. Reality shows mein participate karte karte yaha aaagaya, fir film bhi kar li aur ab produce bhi (I started with reality shows and made a mark, then did a film and now have even produced one). I always believe that one should keep working hard, God will show you the right way.”

The actor also opened up on how he believes that the supreme power shows the way, especially in tough times. Replying to the interviewer on how it can be challenging to make people laugh, when he is feeling low, Kapil said, “A lot depends on how you handle it and sometimes, it’s the stage that gives you the power. I remember when I was a drama teacher at a college, my father was in the ICU. I was called to be with him but I had to stay back as my students were up for an important competition. I think it was God that helped me sail through such tough times.”

He also shared an incident when he got a call informing about a friend’s death just five minutes before he was to go on the stage. “I was doing Comedy Nights then and it was a night shoot. As I got the call, I got really upset and didn’t know how to deal with it. However, I took a five minute break, and was up on the stage. I think a magic happens when you go out to work, with a good intention,” he mentioned.

Apart from the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, 2021 looks exciting for Kapil Sharma as he is also set to debut on Netflix with his new show. On the personal front, the actor got married to Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and was blessed with daughter Anayra the next year. He welcomed a baby boy in earlier in February.