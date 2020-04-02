Follow Us:
Thursday, April 02, 2020
Kapil Sharma turns 39: Sunil Grover, Bharti Singh and others wish the comedian

As comedian-host Kapil Sharma turns 39, Sunil Grover, Bharti Singh, Mika Singh and many other celebrities take to social media to wish the actor.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Published: April 2, 2020 1:01:23 pm
kapil sharma birthday Kapil Sharma is celebrating his 39th birthday on Thursday. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram)

Comedian-host Kapil Sharma turns 39 today. On his special day, many celebrities took to social media to wish Sharma.

Bharti Singh, who is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, took to Instagram and shared, “Wishing a very happy birthday to my favourite human, best brother and an amazing entertainer. Love you loads! You are such a positive person, and there has never been a dull moment around you. I wish and pray the very best for you always, loads of love, luck aur aap isi tarah pure desh ko hasate rahiyee! (hope you continue to make the country laugh in the same way)”

Sunil Grover wished on Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter.”

Singer Mika Singh also shared a video of himself and Kapil Sharma on Instagram. He captioned the video, “Happy birthday to the very talented, most popular, humble and my younger brother @kapilsharma.. Bro keep shining, may God bless you with lots of happiness and success.”

Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to wish Kapil Sharma. He tweeted, “Many happy returns of the day for an extremely talented, outstanding stand up comedian, tv host, actor, producer #KapilSharma. He is blessed with an extraordinary gift of the gab & splendid sense of humour. He is one of the most popular & admired personalities of the tv industry.”

Also Read | PLAYLIST: The Kapil Sharma Show

Sinha continued, “He has been appointed by the Govt to promote & spread awareness about hygiene & other social issues under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He is a quiet and active activist for animal rights too. May you continue to entertain us bringing joy into our lives with your amazing work. Wishing you peace, happiness,prosperity & super healthy wealthy life ahead. Happy birthday”

Ravi Kishan, Sonu Sood, Vikaas Kalantri and a few other celebrities also wished Kapil Sharma on social media.

Maniesh Paul, Mukesh Chhabra and others also wished Kapil Sharma.

