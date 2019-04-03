Bharti, Sumona, Kiku and others attend Kapil Sharma’s birthday party, see photos and videos

Kapil Sharma turned a year older on Tuesday. The actor-comedian organised his birthday party at his residence in Mumbai. Besides wife Ginni Chatrath and his mother, those who were seen at the party included Mika Singh, Richa Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Rochelle Rao, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta among others.

Advertising

Like every party, this one too had some good music. Mika, Richa and Navraj Hans sang for their good friend Kapil while he played the drums. Bharti and Kiku shook a leg with the dancers and even showed off their dancing skills on the song “Badri Ki Dulhania”.

Kapil Sharma cut multiple birthday cakes with Ginni and his mother. He even sang “Happy Birthday to me” while cutting the cake. Several videos from the celebrations have been shared by his fan pages on social media and also by the guests at the party.

Singer Mika posted a couple of videos from last evening on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday my super talented brother @kapilsharma .. thanks for such an amazing party.. love you my dear bro God bless:)” Richa Sharma also shared a few videos from the gala evening.

Check out all the photos and videos from Kapil Sharma’s birthday celebrations

After his marriage to longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath, Kapil Sharma made a successful comeback on television with The Kapil Sharma Show in December 2018. His show has been garnering a positive response from the viewers and he has once again won the heart of his fans after being embroiled in controversies for a long time.