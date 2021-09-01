Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh take a dig at Archana Puran Singh in BTS video: ‘Your followers will increase by 700’

Archana Puran Singh treated fans to behind-the-scene videos from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. On Tuesday, she caught Rochelle Rao, Sumona Chakravarti and Bharti Singh in the middle of a conversation.

“Yeh mahila mandali mein kya ho raha hai? Aao behen, chugli karein (What is going on in the women’s club? Come sister, let’s gossip about others),” Archana teased. Bharti joked, “Yeh humari jo video bana rahi hai humari main chugli chachi hai (The one who is making the video is our leader when it comes to gossiping).”

Bharti also mentioned that Archana was looking younger, while the rest of them were ageing. Kapil Sharma then entered the frame and said that Archana was only taking the video to increase her followers on Instagram.

Archana asked Kapil why he was jealous, he pretended to pose for her and joked, “Meri bhi le lo na, main shirtless doon koi shot? Raaton raat badhaun aapke 700 followers (Shoot me as well. Should I pose shirtless and increase your number of followers by 700 overnight).”

Archana took at Kapil about his paunch, to which he responded, “Actually, abhi toh, maine kaafi hadd tak 6 kilo andar kheecha hua hai (I have just sucked in six kilos).” The video was taken when the recent episode of Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha featured as guests, was shot.

The episode was filled with much jokes and laughs, as the two veteran actors spoke about their evergreen friendship and explained how they managed to remain close for so many years.

Shatrughan called Dharmendra the ‘Ishq ka Badshah’. Dharmendra called him his Birbal, “Yeh mujhe sab batata hai (he tells me everything).”

Shatrughan also said, “Jitna kaam kiya, kitna naam kiya, kitna handsome, jitna chah logon mein rahi, apart from all that, usne ek kaam zabardast kiya — ishq kiya. (Apart from all the respect and love he has earned, there’s one thing he’s done even better: love.) He has always remained a one-woman man, at a time,” to which Dharmendra responded, “Bahut shararati ho gaya (You’ve become very naughty).”