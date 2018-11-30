Indian Idol 10 throws a surprise bachelor party for Kapil Sharma

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma recently shared his wedding invite on social media. The comedian will walk down the aisle with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar followed by a wedding reception on December 14. Also, he will soon return on the small screen with a revamped version of his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Before his much-awaited nuptials, Kapil visited the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol 10 to promote his upcoming show. He had a gala time with the contestants and the judges of the show, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Javed Ali.

The team of the show surprised Kapil by arranging for dhols. Host Maniesh Paul invited Kapil and made him shake a leg with the contestants. Adding to the excitement, the participants made sure that Kapil didn’t leave without a celebration.

Speaking about the celebration, a very happy and excited Kapil said, “Thank you so much, everyone, for all this love you’ve showered on me. And all of you – the contestants, judges of Indian Idol and the audience are invited to my wedding.”

Kapil, an enthusiast singer, also crooned a few lines on the show. Addressing singer Neha Kakkar as his sister, Kapil sang a Punjabi song for her.

There’s nothing like a brother’s love for his sister! Watch how Kapil expresses his love for Neha with a very special message on the #IndianIdol Kapil Sharma Special episode, this Saturday at 8 PM. @KapilSharmaK9 @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani @ManishPaul03 @javedali4u pic.twitter.com/QrcqV4ZdSy — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 29, 2018

Witness what happens when two masters of English interact with each other! Catch this fun moment between @KapilSharmaK9 and @iamnitinkumar1 on #IndianIdol Kapil Sharma Special, tomorrow at 8 PM. @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani @ManishPaul03 @javedali4u pic.twitter.com/K0AmE4totU — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 30, 2018

The last time Kapil Sharma made an appearance on television was on Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati’s grand finale. There, the actor-comedian got a “Permanent Guru Mantra” for a successful married life from Big B.

He said, “I will give you a Permanent Guru Mantra that you can follow throughout your life – always say Sorry! At any point, you feel that things are getting tense start saying Sorry. This one word is all that you need to keep things happy between any couple. Just say the word ‘sorry’ whenever your wife is angry!”