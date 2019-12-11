Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby girl

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby girl. Kapil took to Twitter to make the announcement. “Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤ jai mata di 🙏,” he tweeted.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Kapil said, “I feel blessed and happy to have a little princess in my life. Both Ginni and the baby are doing well. This is the best day of my life, and I can’t wait to spend more time with my little doll.”

As soon as Kapil Sharma tweeted, many celebrities congratulated him and wished the best for his baby girl. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Congratulationssssssss!!!! god bless the baby girl with all the happiness.” Singer Guru Randhawa tweeted, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now ❤️” Bhuvan Bam also sent his best wishes to the comedian.

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Commenting on Kapil’s tweet, Good Newws actor Kiara Advani wrote, “Just heard the good news! Congratulations to you and Ginni! God bless the baby ❤”

Here’s how other celebrities congratulated Kapil and Ginni

Mubarak ho sir ❤🤗wish the best years for you and your family! God bless🙏❤ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) December 10, 2019

Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9! Lots of love, good health, and happiness to your baby girl! ❤️ Welcome to fatherhood! — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) December 10, 2019

Congratulations!! Love and wishes. 🎉🎶 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 10, 2019

Congratulations brother ,,,,, so so happy for you , welcome to the little bundle of joy 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️ — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) December 10, 2019

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot last year on December 12 in Jalandhar. They took the wedding vows in a twin ceremony, first according to Hindu traditions and later an Anand-Karaj ceremony took place at Ginni’s place.

During her pregnancy, Ginni accompanied Kapil to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. A source close to indianexpress.com had said, “Ginni is usually around the shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show and everyone is busy pampering her. Though, the mom-to-be was missing during the shoots last week. Her family is said to have come down from Jalandhar to be with her. Even Kapil’s mother wants to be with Ginni during her pregnancy.”

Also read | Inside photos: Baby shower of Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma is in a happy space professionally as well. The actor had won the title of ‘Comic Genius’ at the recently held ITA awards. The second innings of his show The Kapil Sharma Show has once again made him the king of comedy on the small screen.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd