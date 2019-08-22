Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath sports an adorable baby bump as she attends a function

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first baby together. The couple recently attended a baby shower of The Kapil Sharma Show’s writer Vankush Arora’s wife Riddhi Bhatt.

The photos were shared by Rochelle Rao, wherein we also spotted Ginni Chatrath flaunting her baby bump. The images also featured The Kapil Sharma Show members like Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti among others. While Rochelle Rao came with husband Keith Sequeira, Krushna Abhishek graced the function with wife Kashmera Shah.

Kapil and Ginni’s baby is reportedly due this December. Earlier, a source had shared with indianexpress.com, “Ginni is usually around the shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show and everyone is busy pampering her. Though, the mom-to-be was missing during the shoots last week. Her family is said to have come down from Jalandhar to be with her. Even Kapil’s mother wants to be with Ginni during her pregnancy. While the couple is overjoyed, they want to keep the news low profile as of now.”

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath also went for a babymoon recently and Kapil had shared a click on his Instagram account from the same as well.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018.