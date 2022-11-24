scorecardresearch
Kapil Sharma asks Udit Narayan’s wife who is naughtier between her husband and son Aditya. Here’s her response

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa, son Aditya Narayan and daughter-in-law Shweta Agarwal gracing the stage. The promos shared by the channel sees the family having a gala time as host Kapil and his team cracked jokes. Actor Gaurav Dubey will also dress up as Narayan senior and crack up the family with his performance.

Sony TV posted a video of Gaurav wearing the same clothes as Udit Narayan, and asking Archana Puran Singh about her feedback on his looks. As she compliments him, he tells her to stop flirting with him in front of his wife. He then goes on to sing in a similar tone as the singer before breaking into a loud laugh. Udit Narayan then takes centre stage to dance with his wife on “Tu cheez badi hai mast mast”.

In another video, Kapil Sharma was seen welcoming the Narayan family on his show, and asks Shweta about her daughter. He also asked whether Aditya is also childlike, to which she responded in the affirmative, saying, “Aditya is baby number 1, while my daughter Tvisha is baby number 2.” Kapil then asked Udit Narayan’s wife who among her husband and son is naughtier. As she smiled at his question, he added that Tvisha can only be naughty at home, the two men have the opportunity to be playful even outside. His comments left the father-son duo hiding their faces.

Talking about the debuting as a child playback singer and experience of working with his father Udit Narayan, Aditya, in a recent interview said, “Phir mere thode aur gaane ho gaye toh we would perform at shows together. He would always tell me what was wrong with my performance and never about what was right. At that time, it felt horrible to hear that from my father. However, when I grew up, I realised that that’s how the world is going to be. I didn’t feel the pinch when I grew up — tum kya bologe, mere baap mujhe sab kuchh bol chuke hain.”

Aditya said that as he grew up, he started reflecting on his childhood with a better perspective. He told ETimes, “I have started understanding my father better. It feels that I am almost identical to him. I have become a copy of him. Jaane anjaane mein main unki tarah bann gaya hoon.”

Aditya Narayan got married to longtime girlfriend Shweta in 2020 and welcomed their first child in February this year.

