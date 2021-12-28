Kapil Sharma asks SS Rajamouli if RRR stands for ‘rupees, rupees, rupees’, questions Ram Charan why he works despite owning hospital and airline

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to host the team of RRR this weekend. From the videos shared by the channel, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli will be seen in splits as Kapil and team cracked jokes and took hilarious digs at them.

Sony TV shared a couple of videos giving a sneak peek from the episode where Kapil is seen quizzing Ram Charan about his airlines company, hospital franchise and other businesses. As he asks him why he continues to act even when he has multiple earning avenues. The south star leaves Kapil blushing as he’ll says that just owning an airline would have never gotten him on the show.

Kapil Sharma then targets Alia Bhatt saying that did she agree to RRR by just hearing the word ‘R’. For the unversed, a journalist had recently asked Alia Bhatt if R is lucky for her, hinting at boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Krushna Abhishek also takes the chance to tease the actor as he asks her if she is planning to do a sequel to Kapoor and Sons. As Kapil questions what is he talking about, Krushna leaves Alia blushing as he says, ‘Kapoor and Bahus’.

The director also doesn’t get a free pass. While the former asks him the secret of RRR title and whether RRR stands for ‘rupiya rupiya rupiya’ given how his films perform at the box office. He also tells Rajamouli that even if he names his projects ‘Meri agli film (my next film)’ it will still go on to become a blockbuster. Krushna, on his part, dressed as Sapna, also asks for financial help from Rajamouli, even demanding the Baahubali jewels.

In a separate segment, Kapil reads out funny comments on Alia, Ram Charan and NTR’s Instagram account, leaving them all rolling with laughter. In the video, we also see Alia and Kiku dancing on Student of the Year song “Disco Deewane”.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.