Kapil Sharma asks Saif Ali Khan who catches hens on his farm, actor’s reply leaves comedian ROFLing. Watch

Kapil Sharma is back with the new season of his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. While the first few episodes haven’t really managed to click with the audience, the teaser of the upcoming episode promises an entertaining affair. It will feature Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and the team of Vikram Vedha. A teaser from the episode was released by Sony TV on Monday, and in it, Kapil is seen quizzing Saif about his chasing skills.

The video opens with Kapil saying how Saif’s recent films had him chasing someone. “Bhoot Police mein bhoot ko pakad rahe hai, Bunty Aur Babli mein nakli Bunty, Babli ko pakad rahe hai, iss film mein Hrithik saab ko pakad rahe hai (He was chasing ghosts in Bhoot Police, the fake Bunty Babli in his next film and now he wants to catch Hrithik Roshan),” he says. Lauding his skills, the comedian then asks whether he catches ‘murgi’ (hens) at his farmhouse.

As everyone starts laughing at the statement, Saif Ali Khan says, “Uske liye murga rakha hai maine (I have kept a cock for the same). His reply leaves Kapil Sharma in splits.

The Kapil Sharma Show kickstarted its new season on September 10. Talking about the new season, Kapil said in a statement, “To begin with, what I am today, I owe it completely to my audience who have continued to support me in all my endeavors all these years. I have always enjoyed making my viewers laugh and the period that I was away, it gave me a lot of time to introspect on what new can I bring this time around for them. All I can say is, we are ready with full force to bring some zabardast entertainment this new season kyunki hum lekar aa rahe hai laughter ke naye reasons ek naye season ke saath.”

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show also saw the entry of Srishty Rode, Siddharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski. The show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.