Kapil Sharma asks Neetu Kapoor if she gave house keys to daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt: ‘Or did she already have duplicate keys?’

Kapil Sharma managed to ask that one intriguing question from Neetu Kapoor which every fan wants to know. Amid loud laughter and a lot of fun, the cast of upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo appeared in the finale episode of The Kapil Sharma Show’s current season.

Kapil welcomed Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He then called in veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor who play onscreen couple in the family drama. After congratulating Neetu for the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Kapil teased her if she’s given away her house keys to daughter-in-law Alia, or whether Alia already had the duplicate keys. Kapil’s hilarious question left the team in splits, especially Neetu.

Taking the fun quotient one notch higher, Varun Dhawan also teased Kapil on his life post marriage and how he managed to flirt around with female actors even after becoming a family man. Varun said he’s curious to know Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath’s reaction to it. The JugJugg Jeeyo team also ask Kapil how his life changed after tying the knot. Kapil, in his witty reply said, “Have you seen any news of mine on Twitter after marriage? That’s how my life has changed.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Other cast members, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli also joined them on stage. Kapil and Maniesh pulled off their antics giving funny moments to the episode.

The Kapil Sharma Show is going off air. It’ll return with a fresh season after a short break.