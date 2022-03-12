Kapil Sharma asks KK why he has done so many songs with Pritam: ‘Aapki dosti khaas hai ya…’

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently hosted singers Palash Sen, KK, and Shaan on an episode of his Sony TV show and while the episode was a laugh riot in itself, Kapil shared a few moments from their visit that did not make it to the final cut. In the recently released uncensored footage of The Kapil Sharma Show on YouTube, we saw Kapil and the musicians having a gala time.

Euphoria’s Palash Sen, who is also a doctor by profession, revealed how music composer Pritam calls him up if he has a bad throat before singing. Sen shared, “Before a show, if Pritam has a bad throat, he calls me and asks me what to do.” Kapil then states how KK has done around 50- 60 songs with Pritam, and asks “Aapki dosti khaas hai ya aake paas koi khaas video hai unka? (Is it that you are thick friends with Pritam, or do you have any special video of Pritam?)” This left everyone in splits

Palash can’t hold his laughter after this joke, and gets up from his seat and goes and hugs Kapil.

Thank you for coming Palash sir 🙏 I’ve always been your great fan since your first album. it was really pleasure hosting a man with a beautiful voice n golden heart 🤗❤️ love n regards always 🙏 #Euphoria https://t.co/i3orEcedoS — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 10, 2022

A few days ago, the doctor- singer had taken to Twitter to share a video and share a message of gratitude for Kapil. In the video, Palash is seen walking out of a set, towards his vanity van, where she says, “For many many years both Shaan and KK were with me. Today also I felt that I went back 20 years. After doing all this, I want to say that, Euphoria is a very blessed act. I’m very very blessed that I got such an opportunity in my life and I went ahead with them. I didn’t have much support from the industry but people have always been my support. That’s why, we’re Euphoria and maybe that’s why we will always stay in your hearts.” Palash also thanked Kapil through this tweet.

Apart from his show, Kapil will soon be seen in a film alongside Shahana Goswami. Directed by Nandita Das, the film sees Kapil in the role of a food delivery rider.