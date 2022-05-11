Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan if he wants to play the field, actor has a cheeky response. Watch video

Kapil Sharma will host the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In promos released by the channel, Kapil can be seen sharing some hilarious moments with actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and director Anees Bazmee. In one of the promos, Kapil asked Kartik if it is time for him to get married and Kartik had a cheeky response.

Kapil asks Kartik if he is ready to play football with Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in Dubai and Kartik replies in the affirmative. Kapil then asks, “Voh dono toh married hain. Aapko nahi lagta aapko bhi settle ho jana chahiye? Ya aapko yeh lagta hai shadi se pehle jitna khelna hai khel lo? Football. (They are both married. Don’t you think you should also get married? Or are you thinking you want to play the field? Football).”

Kartik erupts in laughter at the comedian’s pause before football and says, “Khelna toh chahta hun, football. (I want to play, football.)” This left the audience in splits.

In one of the earlier promos, Kapil Sharma asked Kartik Aaryan, “Kartik ka aap talent dekho yeh jis bhi heroine ke sath aata hai aisa lagta hai ki bas isi ke sath jodi hai. Yeh kaun sa software dalwaya hai aapne (Kartik has a talent that it looks like all his co-stars are his girlfriends. What kind of software is this)?” Kartik replied, “Mera bhi aap he ke jaisa hai. Jaise aap bhi har heroine ke sath shanivar, itwaar ko same lines bolte ho, same compliments dete ho. Mein bhi waise he karta hun (I do the same thing like you. Just like you say the same lines, pass the same compliments to all the female actors who come on your show every Saturday and Sunday. I do the same thing).”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Tabu, is all set to release in theatres on May 20.