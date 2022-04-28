Kapil Sharma asks forever young Anil Kapoor if he feels any older since he is going to be a grandfather. Watch Anil’s hilarious reply

Anil Kapoor is known as the actor who is just as young at heart as he was decades ago. And while Anil plays mature roles in movies, the actor’s ‘jhakaas’ image still follows him around. In a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil asked Anil if he feels older now, as he is going to be a grandfather.

Anil’s daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago. Kapil asked Anil, “When you heard you are going to be a grandfather, did you feel older or did you get even five years younger?”

Anil replied, “Like you are a married man in your house, but are a bachelor otherwise. Just like that, I’m going to be a grandfather in the house, but outside…” Kapil chimed in with “Jhakaas!”

Anil Kapoor, Satish Shah and Mukti Mohan will promote their upcoming film Thar on Kapil Sharma’s show. Starring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the lead role, Thar is set to stream on Netflix from May 6. It is also Harsh’s debut production venture.

Anil and Harsh have been promoting their film Thar on various platforms. Anil recently told Film Companion that he turned down offers from some of the biggest international franchises after he got international fame with Slumdog Millionaire. “Biggest franchises around the world with the biggest and the best directors of the planet have somewhere wanted me to do cameos in the franchises but I said, ‘It is two days of work. If I come for two days and I can’t do well at that time, I will be exposed all over the world,’” he said.