Kapil Sharma asks Daler Mehndi where he stores his sherwanis, leaves singer in splits. Watch video

Comedian Kapil Sharma will host singers Daler Mehendi, Richa Sharma and Master Saleem in the upcoming episode of his Sony TV show The Kapil Sharma Show. In a promo released by the channel, Kapil can be seen having a great time with the singers.

Kapil asks Daler where he keeps all his sherwanis, which leaves the Punjabi singer in splits. The trio will sing “Damadam Mast Kalandar” on the episode. Master Saleem will also sing Love Aaj Kal’s Aahun Aahun during the episode.

Sony TV shared the teaser of the episode with the caption, “Jamke honge gaane aur jamke hoga bhangra, kyunki @dalermehndi @1mastersaleem aur @TheRichaSharma ke aane se aflatoon banega nazaara! ♥ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Kapil Sharma, who was recently seen in the Netflix comedy special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, will soon return to the movies. He will be seen in Nandita Das’ next, where he will be playing a food delivery rider. Kapil recently started shooting for the film, which also stars Shahana Goswami.

In an earlier statement, Nandita said, “The film attempts to make visible what’s hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew have serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man’, despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone including himself, with his natural candidness. I am looking forward to working again with Shahana, an amazing actor and person. And in Sameer (Nair), I have found a producing partner.”