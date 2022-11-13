scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Kapil Sharma asks Ajay Devgn what happened on the day of his wedding to Kajol, his answer cracks up Tabu

Ajay Devgan, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta will grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the movie Drishyam 2.

ajay devgan, tabuAjay Devgan and Tabu on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

To promote their upcoming movie Drishyam 3, actors Tabu, Ajay Devgan, Ishita Dutta and Shriya Saran will appear on Season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show. Tabu, Ajay, and Kapil Sharma are seen having a blast in the latest promo released by the makers, with Ajay subtly teasing Kapil and delivering one-liners that the audience found to be absolutely hilarious.

The show opens with the entry of Tabu and Ajay, with Kapil singing popular song featuring Tabu, Chai Chhap Chai. Ajay and Kapil test each other in a memory game at the start of the programme to check if they can recall their own wedding dates. Ajay asked Kapil about what happened in Amritsar on December 12, to which Kapil replied, “Subah hui thi, dopahar hui thi, fir raat thi (There was morning, noon and night on that day).” Ajay then reminded Kapil that he got married on December 12. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Later Kapil also questions Ajay, “What happened on February 24.” To which Ajay said, “Main satsang kar raha tha.” When Kapil then mentioned that Ajaygot married that day, Ajay replied by saying, “Ek hi baat hai, shaadi ke baad har aadmi satsang hi karta hai (It’s one and the same. A person starts preaching after marriage).”

Also read |Thai Massage movie review: Gajraj Rao’s film is mildly relaxing, moderately racy, but disappointingly mediocre

Kapil also flirts with Tabu and compliments her by saying that her eyes are ‘nasheeli’. Ajay cuts Kapil and says, “Aur meri aankho mein ganne ka juice bhara hua hai (Are my eyes filled with sugarcane juice).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
The story of Kajal, Muskaan and Sumit — Covid orphans who have no one but...Premium
The story of Kajal, Muskaan and Sumit — Covid orphans who have no one but...

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 also stars Akshaye Khanna and is all set to hit theatres on November 18.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 06:22:05 pm
Next Story

Artemisia Gentileschi’s 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s demise: Know more about the late TV star
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement