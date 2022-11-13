Kapil Sharma asks Ajay Devgn what happened on the day of his wedding to Kajol, his answer cracks up Tabu

To promote their upcoming movie Drishyam 3, actors Tabu, Ajay Devgan, Ishita Dutta and Shriya Saran will appear on Season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show. Tabu, Ajay, and Kapil Sharma are seen having a blast in the latest promo released by the makers, with Ajay subtly teasing Kapil and delivering one-liners that the audience found to be absolutely hilarious.

The show opens with the entry of Tabu and Ajay, with Kapil singing popular song featuring Tabu, Chai Chhap Chai. Ajay and Kapil test each other in a memory game at the start of the programme to check if they can recall their own wedding dates. Ajay asked Kapil about what happened in Amritsar on December 12, to which Kapil replied, “Subah hui thi, dopahar hui thi, fir raat thi (There was morning, noon and night on that day).” Ajay then reminded Kapil that he got married on December 12.

Later Kapil also questions Ajay, “What happened on February 24.” To which Ajay said, “Main satsang kar raha tha.” When Kapil then mentioned that Ajaygot married that day, Ajay replied by saying, “Ek hi baat hai, shaadi ke baad har aadmi satsang hi karta hai (It’s one and the same. A person starts preaching after marriage).”

Kapil also flirts with Tabu and compliments her by saying that her eyes are ‘nasheeli’. Ajay cuts Kapil and says, “Aur meri aankho mein ganne ka juice bhara hua hai (Are my eyes filled with sugarcane juice).”

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 also stars Akshaye Khanna and is all set to hit theatres on November 18.