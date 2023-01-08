scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh left in tears after listening to Khan sir’s emotional stories: ‘The girl said I have to wash utensils in the evening’

After sharing his story on The Kapil Sharma Show, Khan sir will leave Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, and the audience in tears.

kapil sharmaKhan Sir will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh left in tears after listening to Khan sir's emotional stories: 'The girl said I have to wash utensils in the evening'
This week, famous motivational speakers Gaurav Kaul Das, Khan Sir, and Vivek Bindra graced The Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from the fun and games, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, along with the audience, were left teary eyed after listening to Khan sir’s emotional stories.

In a new promo shared by Sony, Khan Sir is seen discussing his motivation for reducing the fees for tuitions. He said, “UPSC is India’s toughest exam and we have reduced the fees from Rs.250k to Rs. 7.5k. Some of us may feel Rs.7.5k is a small amount, but there was one girl who requested me to shift the evening shift to morning. When asked why, she said that she has to wash utensils elsewhere in the evening.” Khan sir also gave an example of a boy who used to collect and sell sand from the river to pay for the course. 

Looking at the struggles of people, Khan sir said that he took an oath and decided that money should never become a problem for any person seeking education. Fans in the comment section dropped red heart emoticons and said ‘Most awaited episode.’ Others said that Khan sir is ‘OG’ and ‘best.’ Khan sir, who’s real name is Faizal Khan is the founder of Khan GS Research Centre.

Earlier, Kapil had asked Khan sir, “Aapke followers mein Raveena Tandon bhi hain? (Raveena Tandon is also one of your followers?)” To this, he blushes and said yes. Kapil then said “Kitni muskurahat aayi Khan saab (Look at you blushing Khan saab).”

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 20:36 IST
