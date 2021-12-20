Kapil Sharma applauds Sunidhi Chauhan for completing 25 years in music industry, check out singer’s funny reaction

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, several musical guests will grace the comedy show. Sony TV’s official Instagram handle recently shared a clip from the episode.

In the video, we see music composers Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant perform their hits along with popular and versatile singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Harshdeep Kaur. The four of them engage in a fun banter with comedian-host Kapil Sharma as they take turns to sing their most popular numbers.

At one point, we also see all of them play a hilarious and modified version of what appeared to be Chinese whisper. Sunidhi also evoked laughter when she joked about her age and said she is only 24. Kapil had introduced her saying that the playback singer had been working in the music business for 25 years now.

In an earlier promo of the show, actor Sonali Kulkarni could be heard scolding Kapil Sharma for not learning Marathi despite having lived in Mumbai for such a long time. Kapil later diffused the slight hint of tension with his usual funny antics. Previously, Atrangi Re actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, along with filmmaker Aanand L Rai, had appeared on the show to promote the movie, which also stars Dhanush in the lead.