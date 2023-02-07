Kapil Sharma asks Anupam Kher if Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan are talking about him in Pathaan: ‘Ab main kya bolu?’

Kapil Sharma’s Sony TV comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to welcome the cast of Shiv Shastri Balboa this weekend. The channel recently released a promo on their social media handles, in which a puzzled Kapil is seen asking Anupam Kher the one question that left everyone guessing after the post-credits scene of Pathaan.

In the post-credits scene of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are seen discussing who will shoulder their burden amongst the younger generation. In the clip, Kapil says that Anupam was trekking at the base camp of Mt Everest in Uunchai and in his upcoming film’s poster, he is posing in a boxing attire. Kapil then asks Anupam if he was the one being talked about in Pathaan.

Kapil Sharma says, “Uunchai mein Anupam sir pahaad chadh rahe the. Isme boxing gloves pehen ke body dikha rahe hain. Aapko pata hai Pathaan film ke climax mein Shah Rukh Khan aur Salman Khan climax mein baat kar rahe hain ki humare action ko replace agar karega toh kaun karega? Voh kahin aap hi ki baat toh nahi kar rahe? (In Uunchai, Anupam sir was climbing a mountain. Here, he is showing off his body with boxing gloves. Do you know that in Pathaan’s climax, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are talking about who would replace their action? Are they speaking about you?)”

To this, Anupam Kher says, “Ab main apne aap kya bolu bhaiya? (Now what do I say about this myself?)”

Pathaan had an extended cameo by Salman Khan where his character from the Tiger movies rescues Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in the post-interval sequence. The post-credits sequence had the two stars sitting atop a train and discussing who will take over their spots.

Pathaan has emerged as one of the biggest successes of Hindi cinema in the recent years. As per Yash Raj Films, the Siddharth Anand directorial has grossed Rs 849 crore in 13 days.