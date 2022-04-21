Kapil Sharma asks Ajay Devgn his score in class 10, actor says, ‘Terse zyada hi the’. Watch

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will host Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Aakanksha Singh. The actors will be promoting their upcoming release Runway 34, directed and produced by Devgn. Recently, the channel Sony shared a new promo of the episode where Krushna Abhishek took a dig at the high price of lemons and later, Ajay poked fun at Kapil when the comedian asked him about his score in science in class 10.

The short video begins with Krushna offering oranges and green chillies to Ajay to hang on his big car to save him from the evil eye. When Kapil tries to correct him that it’s lemon and not orange that is used, Krushna tells him lemon is too expensive to be hung on a car. Later, Kapil asks Ajay what license he has to fly a fighter plane in his previous film (Bhuj) and a commercial plane in Runway 34. To this, Ajay wittily replied, “Banda thoda smart hona chahiye (A person should be a little smart).”

A few moments later, Kapil tells the audience that one should score well in mathematics and science to become a pilot. He then asks Ajay how much did you score in class 10. The actor replied, “Yaad nahi hai par guarantee se itna keh sakta hun ki terse zyada aaye the (I don’t remember, but one thing I can guarantee, I scored more than you).” Ajay’s reply left everyone on the set laughing, and Kapil looked a little embarrassed.

Runway 34 is said to be inspired by true events. As per the synopsis, “Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.” It also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.