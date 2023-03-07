scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Kapil Sharma accused of posting ‘fake’ comments on celebs’ posts by Brahmastra actor Saurav Gurjar: ‘Not acceptable’

WWE star and Brahmastra actor Saurav Gurjar has accused comedian and host Kapil Sharma of posting fake comments underneath celebrities' posts for his show's segment.

kapil sharmaKapil Sharma has been accused of posting fake comments for his show. (Photo: Kapil, Saurav/Instagram)
Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has been accused of adding ‘fake’ comments underneath celebrities’ posts for a fun section of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In the segment, Kapil usually picks out a photo from celebrities’ various posts and reads out the funny comments posted underneath it.

However, recently, actor and WWE fighter Saurav Gurjar has claimed that the comments the host reads out in the show are not genuine, citing an example of his Instagram post featuring Ranbir Kapoor that was seen on Kapil’s show a while ago.

Saurav tweeted out, “आप अच्छे इंसान है @KapilSharmaK9. लोगो को हॅसाते हैं लेकिन आप और आपकी टीम यें झूठें कमेंट कैसे दिखा सकते हैं किसी की सोशल मीडिया पर। This is not acceptable😡 जय हिंद🇮🇳 #TheKapilSharmaShow” (You are a good person, Kapil Sharma. You make people laugh, but what you and your team are doing by adding fake comments to posts is not acceptable).” A user sided with Saurav and wrote in Hindi, “Seriously, it seems that the comments are made by Kapil’s team and if that is the case, then it is wrong.”

Another person wrote, “WWE me asli ki ladaii hoti hain. Kyu? Ye sab entertainment hain. Kyu itna uchal rahe ho?” (Are those WWE fights any real? Why are you making a hue and cry out of nothing? Everything is for entertainment).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saurav_Gurjar (@sanga_wwe)

The original post by Saurav with Ranbir was shared with the caption, “I believe 😄He is a super sweet buddy!! Supaaaa fun working with him!!! Love and respect bro!!!!💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 #aftershootlife👌 #funtimebuilding #bollywood #ranbirkapoor #sofia #bulgaria #europiangymnasium #workoutroutine.” Underneath that post too, some people commented and asked Saurav to take a more relaxed stand on the non-issue. “In comedy u hv to understand that there is no place for hatred (REALNESS)..!!..this is just a pure comedy entertainment for us…” wrote one netizen, as another reiterated that WWE is as fake as Kapil’s show.

Also Read |Kapil Sharma reveals he used to work as a helper at Coca Cola, opens up on life struggles: ‘Have seen this life very closely’

Kapil Sharma himself is yet to respond on the issue.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 13:27 IST
