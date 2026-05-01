Kapil Sharma tells Aamir Khan how his father’s death started his success streak: ‘Like my dad got it done’

Kapil Sharma’s father, Jeetendra Kumar Punj, who was a head constable in Punjab police, died due to cancer in 2004. The comedian-actor has often opened up about the lasting emotional impact on his death on him. Recently, he sat down for a heartfelt conversation with actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan. During the conversation, Kapil spoke about feeling a sudden maturity in his early 20s, after losing his dad. He also revealed his father’s last two wishes – to buy a house and get Kapil’s sister married.

In a YouTube video on Aamir Khan Talkies channel, he shared, “When I lost my father, I was 22-23. I had to mature suddenly. A son looks up to his father and learns from him – be it worldliness or anything else. Even if your father doesn’t make you sit and teach, you just watch him and learn. I missed out on that. Then, I had to get out and slowly learn about life on my own.”