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Kapil Sharma tells Aamir Khan how his father’s death started his success streak: ‘Like my dad got it done’
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently opened up about the emotional impact of his father's death, back in 2004.
Kapil Sharma’s father, Jeetendra Kumar Punj, who was a head constable in Punjab police, died due to cancer in 2004. The comedian-actor has often opened up about the lasting emotional impact on his death on him. Recently, he sat down for a heartfelt conversation with actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan. During the conversation, Kapil spoke about feeling a sudden maturity in his early 20s, after losing his dad. He also revealed his father’s last two wishes – to buy a house and get Kapil’s sister married.
In a YouTube video on Aamir Khan Talkies channel, he shared, “When I lost my father, I was 22-23. I had to mature suddenly. A son looks up to his father and learns from him – be it worldliness or anything else. Even if your father doesn’t make you sit and teach, you just watch him and learn. I missed out on that. Then, I had to get out and slowly learn about life on my own.”
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Recalling a conversation with his dad, two days before his death, the comedian-actor said, “When my father was taken to the ICU, he was talking to me two days before that day. He told me that there are two wishes still left. He knew its the final stage of his cancer, and he doesn’t have many days.”
He continued, “He said, ‘One was making a house and the second thing was to get your sister married’. I was young, I told him that we will fulfill these once he gets well and feels better. When he was taken to the hospital after two days, then we directly received the news of his death.”
Kapil also revealed that everything came into place after he passed away, as if his dad was actually blessing him from above. “After that, I don’t know what miracle happened. After he passed away, I got a chance to participate in a regional show, I wasn’t getting paid anything, but it was a good experience. Then, I got a chance on national TV – the same show in which I wasn’t even getting selected, I won it. I started doing shows, making money. My sister’s wedding was in the next six months, and it went well. We also bought a house. I felt like my father got my work done in heaven,” he concluded.
After winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, Kapil Sharma became the winner of Comedy Circus and later started Comedy Nights with Kapil n 2013, which achieved massive success. His show now streams on the OTT platform, Netflix.
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