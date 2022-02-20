Kanye West files opposition to Kim Kardashian’s request for termination of their marriage

Rapper Kanye West, known as Ye now, has filed an opposition to his estranged wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian‘s request for bifurcation in the ongoing divorce proceedings, in which she would be declared “legally single” as per E! News.

In the documents accessed by the publication, a lawyer for Kanye says, “Kim’s motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment. Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set.”

A bifurcation is the termination of the marital status and restores the divorcees to the status of single.

Kardashian had filed for divorce in February, 2021 citing “irreconcilable differences”. A source had told the publication, “It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months. They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

One of the most popular celebrity couples globally, Kim and Kanye got married in May 2014 in a lavish ceremony.

Meanwhile, Kanye is also in the news owing to the release of a documentary on his life, career, and rise to fame. Titled Jeen-Yuhs, the documentary is releasing in three parts, with first part now streaming.

In the last few weeks, Kanye has been sharing and then deleting screenshots of private text messages from his wife and other members of her family, and then apologising.tele