Kanpur Wale Khuranas trailer: Sunil Grover and Kunal Kemmu discuss Deepika-Ranveer wedding

Kunal Kemmu is all set to kick off his small screen innings with upcoming Star Plus show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. The comedy show also marks the return of Sunil Grover. The channel took to Twitter to release its trailer on Tuesday.

Kunal, who is known for comedy films like Golmaal series, Go Goa Gone, Kalyug and Dhol, will be seen playing Sunil’s brother-in-law in the show. Kanpur Wale Khuranas also stars Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Upasana Singh who have previously collaborated with Sunil in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil.

The trailer shows Sunil and Kunal talking about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding. Sunil also remarks how getting married is always a costly affair.

Kanpur Wale Khuranas also features Adaa Khan. Sunil had recently revealed the cast through a photo he shared on social media.

Looking forward to what promises to be a super fun collaboration with a mad bunch of talent as we gear up to bring you an eight week limited holiday special on #star plus – coming soon!!… https://t.co/QJy5LGywFi — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) November 18, 2018

A source had recently shared with indianexpress.com, “The show will be a unique concept that will showcase the highlights of the year (2018). While Kunal will host the achievers of the year, Sunil, who plays his jija (brother-in-law) will entertain the audience with gags. Adaa Khan will play Sunil’s wife in the show. Ali, Upasana and Sugandha will also be part of their crazy family. The team has already started shooting and it will go on air sometime in December.”

Sunil Grover is best known for his fictional characters of Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku bhabhi which he played during his various collaborations with Kapil Sharma. He had, however, stopped doing comedy shows on TV ever since his spat with Kapil, barring guest appearances on stage and elsewhere. He was recently seen in Vishal Bharadwaj film Pataakha and is also a part of Salman Khan’s upcoming Bharat.

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Golmaal Again in 2017.