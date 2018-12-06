Kanpur Wale Khuranas: Aparshakti Khurana replaces Kunal Kemmu

Kanpur Wale Khuranas that could have been Kunal Kemmu’s big television debut will now hit screens without him. Kunal, who is playing a pivotal role in Karan Johar’s Kalank, has, reportedly, exited the comedy series. As Kunal’s replacement, Aparshakti Khurana will now play Sunil Grover’s brother-in-law. Also, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has joined Kanpur Wale Khuranas. The Star Plus show will also star Adaa Khan, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Upasana Singh among others.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “While Kunal was excited about the show, his dates clashed with the outdoor schedule of Kalank. The makers then decided to get Aparshakti who has an amazing comic timing. The actor was more than happy to come onboard. As for Farah, she will play the neighbour of the Khuranas. The celebs who will come to meet her will also end up going to Khurana’s house.”

Bankrolled by Preeti and Neeti Simoes, Kanpur Wale Khuranas will be an eight-week comedy series that will talk about the highlights of 2018. Celebrities who made noise in the year will be seen interacting with the Khurana family. The actors will also present some gags to tickle the funny bones of the audience.

While Aparshakti will host the achievers of 2018, Sunil, who plays his jija (brother-in-law), will entertain the audience with gags. Adaa Khan will play Sunil’s wife in the show. Ali, Upasana and Sugandha will also be part of their crazy family. Star Plus recently released two promos of the show. While one talks about Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s expensive shaadi, the other one has the actors discussing the ‘national jiju’ Nick Jonas.

The show will also mark the comeback of Sunil Grover. He is known best for his fictional characters of Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku bhabhi which he played during his various collaborations with Kapil Sharma. Sunil had, however, stopped doing comedy shows on TV ever since his spat with Kapil, barring guest appearances on stage and elsewhere. He was recently seen in Vishal Bharadwaj film Pataakha and is also a part of Salman Khan’s upcoming Bharat.

Starting December 15, Kanpur Wale Khuranas will air every weekend at 9:30 pm.