Kannadada Kotyadhipathi: Here’s when and where you can watch the game show

The popular game show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi is all set to make a comeback to the small screen with the quizmaster and Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar.

The game show is a Kannada version of the famous game series Kaun Banega Crorepati, which was hosted for several seasons by the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Puneeth, who will be returning as the show’s host, spoke to indianexpress.com about the experience of working on the show.

“When I was offered this show in 2011, the first thing that came to my mind was Appaji (late Dr Rajkumar) liked Kaun Banega Crorepati very much. Until he was alive, my father saw all the episodes of that show. And, it was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, an actor who I admire a lot,” revealed the star.

Puneeth said he feels very responsible whenever he sits on ‘the chair’.

“People come here with Saraswati (the goddess of knowledge) and walk away with Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth),” he added.

Puneeth is returning after a gap of seven years to host the show.

For those wondering when to watch the show, fret not, we have you covered. The show will premiere on June 22 at 8 pm on Colors Kannada. Those who do not have television sets can catch the show as well. Kannadada Kotyadhipathi will be available for streaming on Viacom18’s streaming service Voot a day later. The makers recently announced that the audience can also play along with the contestant in the hot seat via ‘Play Along’ on the Voot app and win prizes.