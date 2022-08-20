Television actor Kanishka Soni marries herself, responds to trolls: ‘Better to live alone and love myself than…’

Television actor Kanishka Soni has shared that she married herself recently. This is the second Indian woman who has come out after opting for sologamy or self marriage. Previously, a 24-year-old woman, Kshama Bindu, from Gujarat, grabbed headlines when she announced that she had married herself.
Kanishka took to Instagram on August 6, and wrote, “Married to myself 😃❤️ since I fulfilled all my dreams on my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF😍 💕 answer to all questions I am getting 😄🤗🎸🎤🎼 I don’t need any Man Ever .. I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar 🎸 I am the goddess , Strong & Powerful , shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME , Thank you (sic).”
View this post on Instagram
After marrying herself, Kanishka shared pictures of herself wearing sindoor on her forehead and donned a mangalsutra around her neck. Recently, the actor reacted to people who were questioning her decision to marry herself instead of a man. She also wrote, “I know you guys have been raising lots of questions on my #selfmarriage decision, I truly believe in Indian culture & here is my POV, that’s why I chose to live in solitude ♥️.”
View this post on Instagram
She added, “Marriage is not about sex, it’s about love and honesty one seeks for & I have lost that faith, so it’s better to live alone and love myself than seeking it in outside world when it’s difficult to find, but thanks a lot for making my post on #google #trending & in #news though ..it wasn’t my intention 😂🙏& also some people said I must have got drunk or had ganja while putting that post, but let me tell you that I m so Indian by heart that I have never tried alcohol or any other stuff even after staying for long in the film industry. It is a decision made by my full heart & soul with full conscious mind & I am happy that I am in USA now & focusing on my career in Hollywood.”
Kanishka Soni started her career in 2007 when she participated in singing reality show Bathroom Singer and was a guest contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. Kanishka then featured in a Tamil movie Pathaveram Kodi in 2013, and went on to do films like Devaraya and Yuvrajayam. She has also acted in TV shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan, Pavitra Rishta, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.
