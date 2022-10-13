Kanishka Soni alleges Sajid Khan invited her home for work: ‘He asked me to show my stomach’

Actor Kanishka Soni, who has acted in TV shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan, Pavitra Rishta, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, has alleged that filmmaker Sajid Khan invited her to his home on the pretext of casting her and made inappropriate demands. The actor said she decided to come out with her experience with the filmmaker after 14 years because he has been cast in the current season of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. She also posted a video where she narrated her experience with Khan in 2008.

MeToo accused Sajid Khan has entered the Bigg Boss 16 house and his participation in the Salman Khan-hosted show has irked many. Multiple women had accused the filmmaker of sexually inappropriate behaviour during the MeToo movement, and he was subsequently served a one-year ban by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Kanishka, in an Instagram video, shared that she was invited by Khan to his Juhu house in 2008. When she showed hesitance, he assured her she doesn’t need to be afraid as he lives with his mother. However, when she met him at his house, she was asked by him to show her stomach.

Along with the video, Kanishka wrote a long note and mentioned that she is afraid to return to the country now because she feels, “these powerful personalities can kill me anytime.” She wrote, “I am extremely scared of revealing the name of a person about whom I spoke in my interviews last month that he called me up at his home & asked me to raise my Top & show stomach for giving me role into his movie in 2008 but now since he is into big boss & on demand from many film fraternity friends I am telling the entire story, experience & exactly what happened.”

She continued, “I feel so insecure while telling you all the whole truth, these powerful personalities can kill me anytime & I am hopeless from Indian government & laws but I trust GOD & have FAITH that the struggle I went through bcoz of them he will answer me all together .. I totally feel goddess is inside me & ready to punish each one🙏 I am talking about #sajidkhan whom you all have accepted into #bigboss.”

Kanishka questioned Salman Khan also and added, “My question is for @beingsalmankhan ji who is my fav & everyone’s , how come he doesn’t look at the characters big boss choose before selecting anyone for big boss ? Please watch the whole video it’s long but whatever I could speak by heart I am sharing with the whole world 🙏 after this I never want to come back to INDIA , I am scared but not WEAK .. I am POWERFUL, POSITIVE & ENERGIZED for the new beginning of my career in HOLLYWOOD 😇🙌🙏.”

Kanishka Soni started her career in 2007 when she participated in the singing reality show Bathroom Singer and was a guest contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. She has also featured in a Tamil movie Pathaveram Kodi in 2013, and went on to do films like Devaraya and Yuvrajayam. She recently grabbed headlines for marrying herself.